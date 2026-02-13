Dani Ruberti

Dani Ruberti is a meteorologist for CBS LA. She brings you and your family the weather updates every night at 6 PM and from 8 to 11:30 PM.

Dani joined CBS LA in 2023 after working as a weather forecaster and traffic anchor for "Good Day Utah" at Fox 13 News in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also hosted a "Let's Connect" segment each morning to bring the community together and to help people start the day with a smile. While in Utah, she felt honored to serve JDRF, an organization that supports those living with type 1 diabetes.

Prior to Salt Lake City, Dani worked in San Diego at KUSI and began her career at WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Dani graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. She is a proud Trojan! She also earned a certificate in Operational and Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Southern California is home to Dani and she has a heart for the people here. She grew up in San Clemente and feels so blessed to be back in the place that shaped her and to serve a community she loves deeply. In her spare time, Dani loves to surf, play sports, hike, play guitar and enjoy sweet time with family and friends. When she's not on an adventure outside, you can catch her cheering on the USC Trojans and the Dodgers! Fight on!