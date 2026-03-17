Dangerous heat wave expected to scorch Southern California with triple-digit temperatures

A dangerous heat wave is expected to scorch Southern California with triple-digit temperatures the rest of the week, with conditions peaking on Tuesday.

An extreme heat warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and remain until 8 p.m. on Friday as record-breaking temperatures are forecast to be between 96 and 104 degrees.

The National Weather Service says there is a high risk for heat illness for just about everyone, but especially for communities away from the coast. The NWS urges the public to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of water, avoiding outdoor activities and staying inside air-conditioned rooms.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon addressing the heat, LA County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said this weather event is not expected to be accompanied by strong winds, which are a factor in spreading wildfires.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert is in effect for all Southern California communities due to the prolonged heat. Chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says the elevated temperatures will make it the hottest March on record.

"As for records, not only are daily temperature records likely to be broken across the region, but even the high temperature records for any day in the entire month of March," the NWS says. "Not every location will break records each day, nor their monthly march records, but the majority of locations may do so."

High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the mid 90s to low-100s, with minimal day-to-day changes. Overnight lows are also expected to be warm, which will limit overnight relief.

Officials remind the public to never leave young children or pets inside a locked car in the sun.

Cooling centers in Southern California

Several counties and cities across the Southern California region have cooling centers that are open to the public. The centers offer air-conditioned spaces, water and information about heat-related illnesses.

On Monday, in preparation for the weather event, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said hundreds of city facilities, including libraries and recreation centers, are available for Angelenos to stay cool, some with extended hours. "Do not hesitate -- get indoors and into air conditioning and protect yourself," Bass said.

Los Angeles County cooling centers

Orange County cooling centers

Riverside County cooling centers

San Bernardino County cooling centers

Ventura County cooling centers