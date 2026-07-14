Dangerous heat continues across Southern California as temperature expected to reach 110 degrees

The dangerous heat is going to continue affecting the Southern California region over the next few days as weather officials warn that temperature highs could reach up to 110 degrees.

Temperatures have been well above normal since last week and will stay about 3 to 6 degrees warmer on Tuesday, with communities in the valleys up to 8 to 10 degrees warmer. The National Weather Service forecasts that Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week.

Temperatures in some inland communities will climb into the mid to high 90s by noon.

High temperatures forecasted:

Santa Clarita: 99

Agoura Hills: 97

Glendale: 94

Downtown LA: 89

Pasadena: 98

Norwalk: 93

Riverside: 98

An NWS extreme heat warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and remain until 8 p.m. Thursday for much of the region. The hot and humid conditions will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including stroke and exhaustion.

The added monsoonal moisture contributing to the humidity will also bring the chance of possible showers and thunderstorms.

Weather officials are urging the public to take extra precautions during the heat. They ask people to limit outdoor activities, take action if you are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or stroke and stay in rooms with air conditioning.

As the region prepares for the dangerous conditions, the Emergency Management Department for the city of Los Angeles reminds people of the dangers of leaving children and pets in unattended cars. Temperatures inside a car can quickly skyrocket and be deadly.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert until Thursday waning residents about the heat event that might disrupt their normal routine.

City officials have established cooling centers and hydration stations for residents to utilize during the heat.

The increase in onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures on Thursday.