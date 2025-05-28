Dana Point community rallies around beloved father severely injured in hit-and-run crash

The Dana Point community gathered on Wednesday night to support a beloved local father who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend while packing the car for a family day at the beach.

Charlos Bentley remains hospitalized, fighting for his life after the incident. His brother-in-law said that he was preparing the car at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night when a sedan sideswiped his truck, hit him and then fled the scene.

"It was just confusing at first, and then it was,' What do we need to do as a family?'" Brandon Grindle said.

Charlos Bentley, the Dana Point father severely injured by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend. Michael Murphy

On Wednesday, friends and family expressed optimism and hope that he would pull through in a night filled with music and prayers.

"Right now, it's looking super promising and we're witnessing a miracle right now," Grindle said.

On top of the uplifting message of the night's gathering, community members have begun fundraising for the family to try and take just one burden off their minds.

The crowd gathered at a vigil for Charlos Bentley on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. KCAL News

Among those in attendance were two of Charlos' best friends Michael Murphy and Darren Eudaly.

"He's my number one. When I get on my phone to do anything, he's the guy," Murphy said. "He's a champion of faith and family, and he's an ambassador for God. He really is a bridge in our community."

They're both looking forward to the future and getting to be together again.

"We just want him back. And the news we got… He's coming. He's coming. We're going surfing, baby. We're going surfing… and I'm so thankful," Eudaly said. "That's why we called my brother. And I pray for his family. I pray for his kids. We will be there 100% of the time till the end."

A recent MRI provided the crowd with hope that Charlos was on the right road to recovery, they told CBS News Los Angeles, though they still expect a long uphill battle.

Charlos (left) with his children. Michael Murphy

As for the driver, the family says they were taken into custody sometime after the crash. They have not yet been identified by police.