Orange County high school basketball coach arrested on allegations of sexual assault, grooming minor

An Orange County high school basketball coach was arrested on Wednesday after police learned of allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a minor in recent months.

Michael Joseph Duran, 44, is alleged to have been involved with the girl between 2024 and 2025, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Michael Duran. Orange County Sheriff's Department

Investigators were contacted by a mandated reporter who told them they believed an inappropriate relationship was happening between Duran and the victim. They contacted the victim and began their investigation.

"The victim alleged that Duran, while working as a high school assistant basketball coach at Dana Hills High School, groomed and had a sexual relationship with her," OCSD's news release said.

Investigators also said that Duran was a coach with a basketball club in San Juan Capistrano known as SOCAL FINS.

"Due to Duran's position as a basketball coach of minor females, ... investigators believe there may be additional victims," OCSD said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 647-7419 or (714) 647-7000.