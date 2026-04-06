Dodgers rout Blue Jays 14-2 in rematch of 2025 World Series

Dalton Rushing hit two solo home runs for his first career multihomer game and the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep five times to rout the Toronto Blue Jays 14-2 on Monday in a rematch of the 2025 World Series.

Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman both hit two-run home runs and Shohei Ohtani added a solo blast.

After scoring 31 runs in a three game sweep at Washington, the Dodgers piled up 17 hits against the slumping Blue Jays. Rushing went 4 for 4 and also scored after he was hit by a pitch.

Rushing connected on Tommy Nance's first pitch of the seventh, then went deep again off Spencer Miles in the eighth.

Hernández went 2 for 5 with a walk and drove in four while Freeman was 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs. Kyle Tucker had a hit, walked and scored three times, and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Andy Pages had two hits, including a two-run double.

Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman came on to pitch the ninth and retired the side in order, Toronto's only 1-2-3 inning of the game.

The Blue Jays lost their fifth straight and saw right-hander and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (1-1) leave after two innings. The 41-year-old allowed two runs and two hits, walked one and struck out a pair.

Hernández homered off Scherzer in the first. Freeman drilled a 438-foot shot off Josh Fleming in the third.

Ohtani homered off Joe Mantiply in the sixth, his third in four games.

Making his first start of the season, Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five innings.

Up next

2025 World Series MVP RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 3.00) is scheduled to start Tuesday against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (0-0, 0.75).