Culver City shooting victim dies in hospital

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man shot near the corner of La Cienega and Washington in Culver City at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday died at a hospital.

An adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the chest on the 5900 block of West Washington Boulevard near the Arts District was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Culver City Police Dept. A car was found crashed at the scene.

A nearby 7-Eleven store was closed during the investigation due to the proximity to the shooting.

No suspect description was released.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 6:38 AM

