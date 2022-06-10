Culver City 'peeping tom' arrested after ankle monitor narrows his location

Police arrested a registered sex offender for multiple "peeping" incidents around Culver City after a doorbell camera captured him leering into a woman's home.

The Culver City Police Department began their investigation after a woman saw the suspect on her doorbell camera looking through her front window on Tuesday. After reviewing more footage, the same man was pictured doing the same thing the night before.

While police did not find the suspect on Tuesday, they were able to narrow down possible suspects to Shondel Larkin, who is on parole for sex crimes.

Police used Larkin's GPS ankle monitor to pinpoint his location to the victim's home at the time of both incidents.

Detectives arrested Larkin Wednesday after he was caught peeking into another woman's home.

He was arrested for multiple counts of peeking while prowling.