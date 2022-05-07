Culver City man arrested for assaulting 72-year-old woman in unprovoked incident

A Culver City man was arrested Saturday in what appeared to be an unprovoked assault on a 72-year-old woman.

The woman was reportedly walking towards her home near Jefferson Boulevard and Raintree Circle at around 9:45 a.m. when the suspect ran towards her and punched her in the face, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head on the pavement.

First responders with Culver City Fire Department rushed to the scene, where they were able to treat the woman before she was taken to a nearby hospital.

She was said to have a concussion amongst other minor injuries.

The suspect was located by Culver City Police Department officers, who was positively identified by witnesses of the incident.

He has been booked on aggravated assault.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the suspect's identity has been withheld.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this assault was asked to call the CCPD's Public Information Officer Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at (310) 253-6316 or the watch commander at (310) 253-6202.