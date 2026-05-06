Culver City carrying out state-mandated trash can inspections

Culver City residents may see someone looking into their trash cans this week as local officials carry out their annual state-mandated garbage inspection.

The city said the reviews began earlier this week, and staff will continue to conduct "lid flip" inspections from sunrise until about 9 a.m.

"These friendly curbside checks support Culver City's sustainability goals and help keep our community green," the city wrote in an Instagram post.

In a statement, Culver City said the checks are required under a state law that regulates the sorting of waste, recycling and compost containers.

They are visual inspections of curbside garbage cans. Staff will not sift through the trash, open bags or enter private property.

Culver City said it will not issue fines to residents who fail to follow state regulations, but will send follow-up letters to residents and businesses.

"The City's focus is on education, awareness, and compliance with State regulations," the city wrote. "The program is intended to help residents and businesses better understand what belongs in each bin."

Local officials said common violations include placing items in the wrong garbage cans, such as recyclable cardboard in trash cans and dog waste bags in organic bins.

Culver City said that past inspections found that trash cans had a 30% contamination rate, while recycling containers were at 40% and organic bins hovered around 16%.