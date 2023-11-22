Watch CBS News
Local News

Cudahy man arrested for threatening Fontana city official with racial slurs and sexual violence

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Fontana police arrested a Cudahy man who allegedly threatened a city official with racial slurs and sexual violence on Wednesday. 

Officers said they arrested Edwin Banuelos without a problem. The Fontana Police Department said he fully confessed to issuing the threats which included disturbing language and explicit content. 

Banuelos blamed his actions on social media influences that targeted the city official following recently passed ordinances. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 7:57 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.