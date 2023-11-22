Cudahy man arrested for threatening Fontana city official with racial slurs and sexual violence
Fontana police arrested a Cudahy man who allegedly threatened a city official with racial slurs and sexual violence on Wednesday.
Officers said they arrested Edwin Banuelos without a problem. The Fontana Police Department said he fully confessed to issuing the threats which included disturbing language and explicit content.
Banuelos blamed his actions on social media influences that targeted the city official following recently passed ordinances.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.