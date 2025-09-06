Crump Fire near Lake Elsinore prompts evacuations

A moderately growing vegetation fire in Riverside County forced evacuation orders on Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, named the Crump Fire, was first reported Saturday afternoon in the Lake Elsinore area. It spread across about 50 acres by 1:42 p.m., authorities said.

Evacuation orders were issued quickly. The evacuation zone was listed as areas north of Highway 74, south of Mountain Avenue, west of Peach Street and east of Crumpton Road.

No injuries or damages to structures were reported as of 2 p.m. The cause of the fire was not yet determined.