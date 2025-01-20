Crosby and Malkin lead Penguins to 5-1 victory, snapping Kings' 9-game home win streak

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored milestone goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated Los Angeles 5-1 on Monday night, snapping the Kings' nine-game home win streak.

Crosby, Anthony Beauvillier and Kevin Hayes each had a goal and an assist. Cody Glass also scored for the Penguins, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots.

Adrian Kempe had the Los Angeles goal and David Rittich made 27 saves.

Crosby picked up his 50th point of the season 14:09 into the first period when he got a piece of Matthew Grzelcyk's shot from the point and put it past Rittich to make it 2-0. Crosby is the 11th player in NHL history with at least 50 points in 18 or more seasons.

Malkin put the Penguins up 3-0 in the second with a wrist shot from in front. His 507th career goal tied Jean Beliveau for 44th place on the NHL list.

It was only the third time this season, and first since Nov. 5 against the New York Islanders, that Crosby and Malkin scored in the same game.

Takeaways

Penguins: Crosby has 10 points in his last 12 games (three goals, seven assists). Pittsburgh is 399-90-48 when Crosby and Malkin both get a point.

Kings: Kempe has nine goals in his last five games against the Penguins.

Key moment

It was the Kings' first home game since the catastrophic wildfires that devastated large parts of Los Angeles. Firefighters and first responders from various departments were honored at center ice before the game. Players from both teams wore LAFD caps during pregame warmups.

Key stat

Pittsburgh is 2-1 on its seven-game trip. It is the franchise's longest stretch away from home since an eight-game swing in October 1997.

Up next

The Penguins remain in Southern California to face Anaheim on Thursday. The Kings host Stanley Cup champion Florida on Wednesday.