Los Angeles federal criminal trial of man charged with starting Palisades Fire is underway

The man who is on trial for allegedly starting the deadly Palisades Fire appeared in federal court today as opening statements and testimony began, with prosecutors claiming he lit the wildfire with intention and malice.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, dressed in a suit and tie, sat quietly as jurors listened, set to determine if he caused one of the most destructive wildfires in LA County History.

Rinderknecht, who lived in the Pacific Palisades in the past, pleaded not guilty in Oct. 2025 to arson-related charges.

Rendering of Jonathan Rinderknecht in court June 10, 2026. Bill Robles

Prosecutors say he intentionally lit the Lachman Fire, as he was depressed and angry because he had nowhere to go on New Year's Eve 2025, taking an Uber shift instead.

The Lachman Fire was determined to be a holdover fire, six days before the Palisades Fire began.

Evidence in the case includes geolocation data from his iPhone, security camera footage showing Rinderknecht's car location, and testimony from his Uber passengers on that New Year's Eve.

In opening statements, prosecutors also said Rinderknecht used ChatGPT like a diary, so they have evidence that shows his fascination with fire.

Investigators determined the remnants of the Lachman Fire were rekindled by catastrophic Santa Ana winds, which likely rekindled embers that led to the Palisades Fire beginning near the same location.

Defense attorney Steve Haney pointed out that 8 to 10 acres burned in the Lachman Fire, and it is open land with no buildings or any structures.

"No matter what the government's theory is, the evidence will show Jonathan did not start the Jan. 1 fire," Haney said, noting that when Rinderknecht saw the brushfire just after midnight, he called 911 multiple times to report it.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani commented on today's opening statements and said the harder part for the prosecution will be proving that Rinderknecht caused the Palisades Fire.

"The defense is arguing that Rinderknecht is a scapegoat. That this was caused by LA Fire, Mayor Karen Bass, lack of resources, reservoirs that weren't filled, the delay in responding, those saying this was a natural disaster, everything except their client," Rahmani said.

LA Councilwoman Traci Park attended Wednesday's hearing and said outside the courthouse, "There's no way around the fact that on Jan. 7, every system that we needed failed. From our public safety systems to even having water for our firefighters."

The government says it plans to call 40 to 50 witnesses, which could take weeks, then it's the defense's turn.