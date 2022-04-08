Crews working to free stranded riders after power outage at Universal Studios

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a power outage at Universal Studios, which stranded some people on one of the rides.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m.

According to authorities, the theme park's Transformers ride was affected by the outage, stranding 11 riders.

So far, two of the riders have been taken off and crews are working to get to the remaining nine riders.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.