Crews work to repair Sherman Oaks water main break

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are working to repair a 6-inch water main that burst early Saturday morning in Sherman Oaks.

Video footage captured water gushing down the street at the intersection of Varna Avenue and Addison Street. According to the DWP, the break happened around 1:05 a.m. at 5040 Varna Ave.

Vehicles on the street had to be moved because they were blocking the affected area that crews needed access to.

It is unknown how many people are without water, or when the repair work will be complete.