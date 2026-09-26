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Crews work to repair Sherman Oaks water main break

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are working to repair a 6-inch water main that burst early Saturday morning in Sherman Oaks.

Video footage captured water gushing down the street at the intersection of Varna Avenue and Addison Street. According to the DWP, the break happened around 1:05 a.m. at 5040 Varna Ave.

Vehicles on the street had to be moved because they were blocking the affected area that crews needed access to.

It is unknown how many people are without water, or when the repair work will be complete.

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Sherman Oaks water main break CBS LA

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