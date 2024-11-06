Crews fight a Malibu brush fire amid Red Flag warning

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters are responding to a 40-acre brush fire in the Malibu Bluffs Wednesday morning, and it continues to grow.

The department reported the Broad Fire at West Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road around 9:30 a.m. to be at 5 acres. The city sent out a notice to residents to be "prepared for potential evacuations, power outages, hazardous roads."

Around 10:15 a.m., the city urged residents along Malibu Road between Webb Way and PCH to shelter in place. Northbound traffic on PCH is stopped at Malibu Canyon and PCH.

According to LACO Fire, two structures are involved, and as of 10:30, there is no containment. Around 11 a.m., wind gusts in Malibu were at 35 to 45 mph.

Nearby Pepperdine University reported it is monitoring the fire from the Malibu Campus, and that it is not currently threatening Pepperdine, but flames and smoke are visible. LA County Fire is using Alumni Park for air operations.

There is a National Weather Service issued Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning in the area, and beyond, which warns of the potential for "extreme fire behavior and rapid growth."

Santa Ana winds at the Malibu coast and Ventura County coastal plain, among other coastal and valley areas of LA and Ventura counties, could see "damaging" gusts Wednesday between 50 and 70 mph, NWS said.

Humidity levels in these areas are expected to decline to between 8 to 15 percent, conditions that forecasters say will likely continue into Thursday and Friday.

**UPDATE** #BroadFire has been balanced to 2ND ALARM. Fire expanded to approximately 40 acres. 2 structures confirmed involved. No reports of injuries at this time. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) November 6, 2024

This is a developing story.