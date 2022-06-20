Crews engage brushfire in Santa Clarita, two lanes of Route 14 closed

Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in the Santa Clarita area near Route 14 Monday morning.

The blaze was first reported just before 9:30 a.m., and had burnt just over an acre before Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were able to stop forward progress at about 10 a.m.

A water-dropping helicopter was on hand to assist with containment.

As a result, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert, closing two lanes of Route 14. Two lanes were left open, though authorities warned drivers heading through the area to expect delays.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Two right lanes of northbound Route 14 at Golden Valley Rd in #SantaClarita BLOCKED for fire equipment battling roadside brush fire. Duration about two hours. Two lanes open, but expect delays. #BWZA pic.twitter.com/cH3kZQndgK — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) June 20, 2022