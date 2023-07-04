LAFD extinguishes brush fire in Studio City

Firefighters extinguished a nearly quarter-acre brush burning in Studio City.

The fire burned through approximately 30 feet to 50 feet of brush in the area near the 7700 block of W. Mulholland Drive and was "burning slowly downhill in steep terrain," according to Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters said there is no immediate threat to any structures and no injuries have been reported.

Both ground units and aircraft responded to the fire to assist with efforts.

After 45 minutes, firefighters extinguished the relatively small blaze. They will remain there for about 1.5 hours to ensure the fire is out and to mop up any hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.