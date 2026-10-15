Crews battle Tujunga, La Tuna Canyon brush fire

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a brush fire in Tujunga burning approximately 1 acre of medium to heavy brush south of the 210 Freeway, according to LAFD.

Aerial footage shows a heavy presence of firefighters on the ground. No structures are threatened, as light winds in the area fuel a moderate rate of spread.

The blaze comes as a Red Flag Warning has been issued in Southern California. Forecasters say a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to increase critical fire danger through Saturday.