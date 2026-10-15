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Crews battle Tujunga, La Tuna Canyon brush fire

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a brush fire in Tujunga burning approximately 1 acre of medium to heavy brush south of the 210 Freeway, according to LAFD.

Aerial footage shows a heavy presence of firefighters on the ground. No structures are threatened, as light winds in the area fuel a moderate rate of spread.

The blaze comes as a Red Flag Warning has been issued in Southern California. Forecasters say a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to increase critical fire danger through Saturday.

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Tujunga brush fire CBS LA

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