Crews battle large debris fire in Long Beach near a construction site

A fire with large plumes of black smoke caused alarm in a Long Beach community, prompting the closure of the northbound 710 Freeway offramp at Pacific Coast Highway as crews battled the flames.

Fire crews responded to the Long Beach Public Transfer Lot at 311 E. Ocean Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, debris was burning inside a large, 40-yard-long trash bin,

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.