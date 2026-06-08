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Crews battle large debris fire in Long Beach near a construction site

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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A fire with large plumes of black smoke caused alarm in a Long Beach community, prompting the closure of the northbound 710 Freeway offramp at Pacific Coast Highway as crews battled the flames.

Fire crews responded to the Long Beach Public Transfer Lot at 311 E. Ocean Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, debris was burning inside a large, 40-yard-long trash bin,

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Fire crews responded to the Long Beach Public Transfer Lot at 311 E. Ocean Blvd. around 9:40 a.m. CBS LA

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