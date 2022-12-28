Watch CBS News
One person severely injured in Arlington house fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person is in grave condition after being pulled from a house fire in Arlington Heights.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the two-story home in the 1800 block of South Arlington Avenue around 10:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took around 18 minutes for crews to put out the flames. Fire officials say the fire only impacted the first floor of the home

During a search, one person with life threatening injuries was pulled from the home and they were taken to a local hospital. No one else was found inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 11:23 AM

