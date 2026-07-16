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Crews battle Eagle Rock brush and house fire

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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A two-story home in Eagle Rock suffered significant fire damage on Thursday afternoon after crews fought flames on the hillside off the northbound 2 Freeway, which spread to the home.

The blaze was originally reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department as 1 acre of brush burning uphill toward Palmer Drive, with homes threatened. By 2:50 p.m., aerial footage showed a home completely engulfed by fire.

"Crews are coordinating simultaneous structure defense and brush fire suppression," LAFD said. 

In an afternoon news conference, LAFD Capt. Branden Silverman said the Los Angeles Police Department helped with home evacuations in the area, while some residents self-evacuated.

"So they were able to defend the majority of the homes in this area, however one was impacted immediately, and sustained some significant damage," Silverman said. "It does have significant roof collapse at this time and that's where firefighters are concentrating their efforts right now." 

By 3:37 p.m., crews declared a knockdown of the house fire in the 2800 block of Palmer Drive. 

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Eagle Rock brush fire along the 2 Freeway spreads to a home. CBS LA

Silverman said there were no injuries to humans or animals, and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

"When its this hot out and the brush is that dry, even someone pulling off to the side of the road, the hot exhaust from underneath their car, the exhaust pipes, the muffler, those can actually ignite surrounding brush, so that's one thing we look out for," Silverman said. 

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