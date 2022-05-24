Crews battle blaze tearing through house in Westlake district
Firefighters worked Tuesday to contain a fire tearing through a home in the Westlake District.
The fire erupted at the home located on the 200 block of Reno Street near 3rd Street and Hoover Street.
Crews were seen tearing through the roof of the home attempting to douse the flames.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.