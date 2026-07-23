Crestline bear considers office work as video shows it opening the door and shortly leaving

A bear is captured on video inside the Crestline Village Water District offices, but quickly decides to quit the job before even starting early this morning.

The curious bear meandered into the office nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains and made its way into the lobby to check things out.

Officer manager Josselyn Quine said that it was in the lobby for about two minutes before heading toward the main office.

A bear heads to the office in Crestline. CBS LA

Standing on its hind legs, the bear stands to open the main office glass door, gets inside, and looks around long enough to realize it doesn't want to be there. It pushes the glass door open once again and heads out.

"He came in and left so quickly, so we didn't feel that we were in danger since he was just cruising through," Quine wrote in an email.

Quine said there was no damage to the property, but there were a few nose prints on the doors to clean.

"It was fascinating to see him, and we are fortunate to live in their forest," Quine wrote.

Another office employee said it's not uncommon to see bears in the area, but it is more uncommon to have one inside the workplace.