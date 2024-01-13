Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash shears hydrant, causes flooding in Mid-City

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Crash shears hydrant and causes flooding in Mid-City
Crash shears hydrant and causes flooding in Mid-City 00:41

A car crash sheared a hydrant and caused flooding in Mid-City Saturday. 

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at S. La Brea Ave. and W. 23rd St. in Los Angeles. 

Two cars collided, taking out two power poles, and a street light, sending water from the sheared hydrant gushing into the air. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 8:13 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.