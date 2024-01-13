Crash shears hydrant, causes flooding in Mid-City
A car crash sheared a hydrant and caused flooding in Mid-City Saturday.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at S. La Brea Ave. and W. 23rd St. in Los Angeles.
Two cars collided, taking out two power poles, and a street light, sending water from the sheared hydrant gushing into the air. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.