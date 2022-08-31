Watch CBS News
Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Big rig left perched on embankment after crash in Diamond Bar
Big rig left perched on embankment after crash in Diamond Bar 00:37

A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.

big-rig-crash-60-fwy.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.

A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.

Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 6:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

