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Crash on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A crash on the 5 Freeway in Pacoima overnight left one person dead, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash was reported at 3:39 a.m. near Terra Bella Street on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway. 

The collision involved two vehicles. The circumstances remain unclear, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

They remain unidentified publicly as of Sunday morning. It's not yet clear whether anyone else was injured.

Investigations remain underway. No additional details were immediately made available.

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