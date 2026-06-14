Crash on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley leaves 1 dead

A crash on the 5 Freeway in Pacoima overnight left one person dead, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash was reported at 3:39 a.m. near Terra Bella Street on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway.

The collision involved two vehicles. The circumstances remain unclear, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

They remain unidentified publicly as of Sunday morning. It's not yet clear whether anyone else was injured.

Investigations remain underway. No additional details were immediately made available.