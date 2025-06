Several people injured after crash near Intuit Dome

A crash near Inglewood's Intuit Dome injured several people Saturday night.

The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. Prarie Avenue and W. Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear.

The nearby SoFi Stadium hosted a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match between Mexico and the Dominican Republic.