Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash on 5 Freeway in Pacoima leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A crash on the 5 Freeway in Pacoima early Sunday morning left one person dead, according to authorities.

The collision was reported at about 3:43 a.m. near the transition between the northbound lanes of the 5 and the southbound 170 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A semi-truck and a sedan were involved. At least one person was killed, the CHP said.

The identity of the deceased person was not immediatley made public. It's unclear which vehicle the person was inside, or if they were driving.

No additional details on the circumstances of the crash were immediately made available.

As of 6:30 a.m., the two left lanes of the 5 were blocked at the 170 interchange, creating a traffic backup. It's not yet clear when the lanes will reopen.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue