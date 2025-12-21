Crash on 5 Freeway in Pacoima leaves 1 dead

A crash on the 5 Freeway in Pacoima early Sunday morning left one person dead, according to authorities.

The collision was reported at about 3:43 a.m. near the transition between the northbound lanes of the 5 and the southbound 170 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A semi-truck and a sedan were involved. At least one person was killed, the CHP said.

The identity of the deceased person was not immediatley made public. It's unclear which vehicle the person was inside, or if they were driving.

No additional details on the circumstances of the crash were immediately made available.

As of 6:30 a.m., the two left lanes of the 5 were blocked at the 170 interchange, creating a traffic backup. It's not yet clear when the lanes will reopen.