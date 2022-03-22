Crane hoists wreckage from downed LASD chopper in Angeles National Forest

Crane hoists up wreckage of LASD helicopter that crashed Saturday in Angeles National Forest

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the crash of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's helicopter that crashed Saturday in the Angeles National Forest while attempting a rescue.

Sky9 was over the scene Monday when a crane hoisted the wreckage.

Five of the six people onboard the chopper are out of the hospital.

LASD's Air Rescue 5 went down Saturday night. Investigators said the crew of five deputies and a UCLA doctor were attempting to land along Highway 39 to pick up a patient from a rolled over car crash.

"That was nothing short of a miracle considering everything that could've gone wrong," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. "To have six out of six walk be able to walk away, more or less, and be able to recover fully, that's a miracle. So, our prayers were answered."

The injuries the crew sustained range from cuts and bruises to broken ribs and fractures.

Typically, the NTSB releases a preliminary report on its investigation 10 days after a crash.