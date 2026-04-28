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Police in San Gabriel Valley search for man who allegedly committed 4 burglaries in one night

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Police in the San Gabriel Valley are looking for a man who they believe committed four commercial burglaries in one night on April 22.

The Covina Police Department says an unidentified man broke into Mauricio's Mexican Food, Sam's Peruvian Restaurant, The Spot Teriyaki and Burger and El Patito Panaderia on the same night.

He allegedly used a brick to smash the front glass doors and stole cash from the registers and tills.

Covina police are seeking any information that leads to the identification of the man they believe is responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cardoza. 

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