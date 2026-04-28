Police in San Gabriel Valley search for man who allegedly committed 4 burglaries in one night

Police in the San Gabriel Valley are looking for a man who they believe committed four commercial burglaries in one night on April 22.

The Covina Police Department says an unidentified man broke into Mauricio's Mexican Food, Sam's Peruvian Restaurant, The Spot Teriyaki and Burger and El Patito Panaderia on the same night.

He allegedly used a brick to smash the front glass doors and stole cash from the registers and tills.

Covina police are seeking any information that leads to the identification of the man they believe is responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cardoza.