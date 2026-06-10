Man fatally shot during child custody exchange in San Gabriel Valley, police say

A man was fatally shot during a child custody exchange in the San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday night, according to the Covina Police Department.

In a news release shared on social media, police said that the incident happened just after 6:05 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot in the 900 block of W. Badillo Street.

Officers said that "several individuals" had gathered to facilitate a child custody exchange when an argument erupted between two men.

"The verbal altercation escalated when one of the involved males produced a firearm and shot the other male," the release said.

The victim was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The suspect, who also remains unidentified, remained at the scene and was arrested without further incident, according to the release.

"Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting," police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Covina PD Investigations Bureau at 626-384-5622.