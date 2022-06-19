Watch CBS News
COVID hospitalizations continue to move LA County closer to indoor mask mandate

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

COVID hospitalizations continue to move LA County closer to indoor mask mandate
COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. 

The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. 

On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. 

"I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. 

LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday. 

