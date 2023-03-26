Councilman Soto-Martinez announces date for removal of fence surrounding Echo Park Lake

The fence surrounding Echo Park Lake — one of the most contentious topics in Los Angeles County — officially has a date for removal, according to Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez.

"Tomorrow marks the second anniversary of a dark moment in the history of our city — the controversial sweep of Echo Park Lake," a statement from the councilman. "Since then, the temporary chain-link fence that was erected to surround the park has become a divisive issue among many in our community."

In a statement released on Saturday, Soto-Martinez noted that the fence would be removed by March 31, more than two years after it was first erected after a huge homeless encampment, housing more than 200 people, was cleared from the area in 2021. The cleanup saw 723.5 pounds of biological waste and 300 pounds of hazardous waste, that included drug paraphernalia, removed.

Even after the two-month process was completed, the fence remained, raising much debate between residents. Many have called for the removal, stating that on top of being an eyesore, the temporary fix is anything but a solution when it comes to the homeless issue facing L.A. County.

Others claim that the area has been given new life, with less crime, vandalism and drug use in the public area.

"Since we were sworn in, we've reiterated our intent to remove the fence surrounding Echo Park Lake, which does not address the actual causes of what led to the large encampment and dangerous conditions at the park," the statement said.

While it wasn't immediately clear when the removal process would begin, Soto-Martinez said that coordination between city leaders, the Department of Recreation & Parks and other service providers will allow for the fence's removal by month's end.

"We thank all the residents who made their voices and concerns heard throughout this process," Soto-Martinez said in the statement. "Even if you don't agree with us on everything, we will always listen, find common ground, and work together to achieve our shared goals of a safe, clean, and welcoming park for everyone."

Soto-Martinez has always maintained an interest in removing the fence, announcing his intentions during his campaign for a seat on Los Angeles City Council. He again called for the fence's removal in February, stating that "the fence symbolizes division and the biggest failure of homeless policy in the history of Los Angeles."