Councilman de León calling for closure of downtown oil well

LA City Councilman Kevin de Leon wants oil site in downtown LA shut down

Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León demanded the immediate shutdown of a downtown oil well that is allegedly endangering the health of nearby low-income residents.

De León, who is running for mayor, said the Broadway drill site has been leaking methane affecting the health of hundreds of low-income families and residents living nearby.

According to de León's planning director Emma Howard, the owner of the site, Nasco Petroleum, has been cited several times but nothing has changed.

"They're supposed to allow inspectors onsite," said Howard. "They barred inspectors access. CalGem has issued fines but that's not going to solve the residents' issues."

CalGem is the California Geologic Energy Management Division, which oversees the impact of oil, natural gas and geothermal industries

Nasco Petroleum has not responded to a request for comment.