Costa Mesa resident Christian Secor pleads guilty to felony charge for involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

An Orange County man has plead guilty to one federal charge for his involvement in the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 2021.

Christian Alexander Secor, 23, of Costa Mesa pleaded guilty to "obstruction of an official proceeding," when he and hundreds of others converged upon the U.S. Capitol in the wake of allegations that results of the recent presidential election were not valid.

He was arrested for his connection on Feb. 16, 2021 and faces sentencing on Oct. 7, 2022 with a statutory maximum of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Secor's behavior was traced back to the date of the election on Nov. 3, 2020, when he is said to have sent a text message that read, "We're gonna win bigly and if we don't we're taking this ship down in flames."

He sent another message on Jan. 5, 2021, the day leading up to the attack on the capitol, while Congress held a joint session, stating that he "brought a gas mask" to Washington D.C., and that he "Wouldn't be surprised if conservatives just storm the police and clobber antifa and the police but that's wishful thinking."

Then on Jan. 6, he was one of the hundreds of demonstrators that marched to the Capitol, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and holding a large blue flag. He was one fo the rioters that made their way onto Capitol grounds, climbing the scaffolding to the Upper West Terrace of the building and making his way into the building using the Senate Wing Door, as detailed by the criminal complaint filed by the United States Department of Justice.

While in the building, he walked through the Crypt, into the House side of the building and even through the office of the Speaker of the House.

He then assisted the rioters inside of the Capitol in opening the East Rotunda doors, allowing more people inside.

After almost 45 minutes in the building, Secor entered the Senate Chamber and sat in the Vice President's seat on the Senate dais.

Later on Twitter, Secor was quoted as saying, "One day accomplished more for conservatism than the last 30 years," amongst other things.

At the time Secor was a UCLA student, who founded "America First Bruins," a Republican organization that supported the capitol riot.

Social media posts over the years have revealed has self-identified himself as a "fascist" and that he believes America should be a "whites-only nation."

The FBI further detailed that Secor often goes by the nickname "Scuffed Elliot Roger," which they believe to be "a reference to the 2014 Isla Vista mass murderer and (UC Santa Barbara) student who fatally stabbed his three roommates."

Since the events of Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 people have been arrested for various levels of involvement in the Capitol breach. The massive investigation remains ongoing.