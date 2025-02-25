Corona veterinarian finds 44 foreign items inside stomach of Bernese Mountain Dog during surgery

A Corona veterinarian was stunned to find the stomach of a Bernese Mountain Dog stuffed with dozens of foreign objects during a surgery on Monday.

The procedure, which was being performed on 7-month-old Luna, came about after her owners found that "she was vomiting and had a firm, distended abdomen," according to an Instagram post from the Corona Animal Emergency Center.

While inspecting Luna's stomach, the surgeon referred to as Dr. Jenny found a jaw-dropping 44 items that were not supposed to be there. Included in that sprawling list of things were:

24 socks,

a small onesie,

a hair scrunchie,

two hair ties,

a shoe insert,

and 15 "miscellaneous cloth pieces."

They shared a series of X-rays that were taken of Luna's stomach, which showed the litany of foreign items inside of her stomach.

Doctors performed both a gastrotomy, taking out the objects, and a enterotomy, removing the onesie that had caused an intestinal obstruction inside of Luna.

"Against all odds, Luna pulled through and is now wagging her tail again!" the post said.

They used the bizarre incident as a chance to remind people to trust their instincts if they notice their beloved pets aren't acting normal.

"Don't wait—act fast and contact your vet. Prevention is key, but we're here for emergencies 24/7," they said.