Corona teenager arrested for robbing man at gunpoint during meetup for item listed on "OfferUp"

Authorities have arrested a teenager who allegedly held a man at gunpoint during a meetup for an item posted for sale on OfferUp in Corona.

Investigators say that the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the 11100 block of Evergreen Loop, just west of I-15 in Temescal Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, who has not been identified, contacted the suspect after seeing a product he wanted on OfferUp, an online marketplace that typically results in person-to-person sales.

Detectives say that the victim arrived at the meeting place the two agreed upon where he was "robbed at gunpoint by the male juvenile," according to the RSO statement.

After the suspect, only identified as a 15-year-old boy, left the area, the victim called 911 to report the holdup. He was uninjured during the incident.

Deputies began to search for the suspect, whom they located a short distance away "in front of a residence int he 11400 block of Tesota Loop Street," the statement said. He had "items related to the crime" in his possession.

The teenager was arrested without further incident and booked on suspicion of armed robbery at the Riverside Juvenile Hall, deputies said.

The incident led deputies to encourage people engaging in online meetups or transactions to do so with a "safety first" mentality.

"We encourage buyers to consider the following safety safety precautions: Meet in public, bring a friend, avoid nighttime transactions, trust your instincts, limit personal information, use cashless payment methods when possible, and always report suspicious activity." the statement said. "Safety is our number one priority. Let's work together to keep our community safe."