Corona man arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, police say

A man was arrested last week for allegedly killing his girlfriend at her Corona home, police said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Wren Avenue at around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 25 after learning of an assault that took place at a home in the area, said a news release from the Corona Police Department.

"After several attempts to make contact, officers were forced to enter the residence to ensure the victim's safety," the release said. "Once inside, officers located a female victim, 52-year-old Avery King, of Corona, who had sustained multiple visible injuries."

Despite this, police say that King declined medical treatment at the scene and that she "elected not to pursue prosecution" towards the suspect, who they identified as her boyfriend, 55-year-old Manuel Rivera of Corona.

He was still arrested at the scene and booked on domestic violence charges, police said. They also noted that his bail was enhanced to $500,000 and that an emergency protective order was issued to ensure King's protection.

"Several hours later, after being unable to contact King, her family conducted a welfare check at her residence. Upon entry, they discovered her deceased in her home and immediately contacted 911," the release said.

Because of the suspicious circumstances surrounding King's death, police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police added a potential first-degree murder charge against Rivera, whose bail was also upped to $1 million.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact detectives at (951) 739-4880.