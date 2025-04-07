Corona city leaders, residents push back against housing development that doubled proposed amount of residences

Corona city leaders and residents alike are fighting back against a new residential development currently being constructed, saying that they didn't agree to the nearly 40 new homes on the way.

"I don't want a cracker box across the street, I want something that looks like our neighborhood," said Paulette Perry. "They're overpopulating our little area here. You're not building to our neighborhood, you're building way too hight."

She's the one who started a petition to keep the two-story built-to-rent community out of their neighborhood, full of homes built back in the 1960s. So far, she says more than 170 people have signed.

"Did that make any difference? Uh, no," she admitted.

Her sentiment is shared by many, who say jam-packing 38 new living spaces into the small plot of land is not the right solution, and goes against what the city had previously agreed to.

City Council members previously approved 19 new homes in the same area, but a new state law went into effect recently, allowing Tricon Residential, the developer behind the project, to double the amount to 38. They're now able to add 19 accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, behind the homes.

Tom Richins, one of the Corona City Council members, says that their hands are completely tied by the law.

"You either vote their way, or the city faces lawsuits," he said.

He says that the new state housings laws are allowing developers to prioritize profit under the guise of solving the ongoing housing crisis by renting out new builds for a monthly price comparable to a mortgage payment.

"The dream of homeownership is fading and these corporations are taking over" Richins said.

While some residents say that the situation is being blown out of proportion, Richins said that if the houses were affordable then his reaction would be different.

"But that's not what's going on anymore. It's just turned into: We need more houses, however you can jam pack 'em in, the state would like you to do that," he said.

In response to a request for comment, Tricon Residential shared a written statement that reads in part: "Our focus is on our mission to help address California's housing challenges by adding to the supply of new homes. ... We believe everyone deserves access to housing they can afford in the communities where they live and work."

It's estimated that the properties will be rented out in the mid-to-high $3,000 range, Tricon said. They also said they'll offer down payment assistance for residents, financial coaching and credit building programs.