Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with shooting of roommate

Authorities say a convicted felon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in San Bernardino.

Ross Baker, 62, of unincorporated Rialto was arrested Sunday after authorities say he was accused of shooting his roommate, whose name was not released.

Deputies responded to the home Baker and the victim shared in the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue just after 2 a.m. following a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a 29-year-old man in a neighbor's driveway who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies learned that Baker was suspected as the shooter. He was taken into a custody a short time later, and the home was searched as a result of a warrant.

"Deputies also seized over a pound of methamphetamine, around $37,000 in currency, suspected to be from the sale of methamphetamine, the bullet that struck the victim, and other evidence from the shooting. Baker was also determined to be a convicted felon," authorities said in a news release.

According to deputies, Baker was arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and a felon in possession of a firearm.