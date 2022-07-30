Continuous crime prompts closure of alley near site of Nipsey Hussle's murder

An alley near the site of late rapper Nipsey Hussle's murder in South Los Angeles is set to be temporarily closed to combat what LAPD has called continuous and violent crime in the area.

Late rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle

On Friday, the city council voted to shut down the alley, located at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, for up to 18 months, with officials considering placing concrete barriers at the entrance and midpoint of the alley.

Hussle was fatally shot in 2019 outside of his store, Marathon Clothing. A mural of the late rapper was put next to the alley after his death. In 2021, LAPD Chief Michel Moore talked about a "spike in crime" in the area following the mural's installation.

"I believe the alley closure would serve as a deterrent to these criminal activities that have historically plagued this community," Moore wrote in a letter to Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson in June 2021.

The alley itself goes from West 58th Place to West Slauson Avenue, parallel to Crenshaw.

The city council, in 2020, directed the city engineer to initiate the alley's closure, citing a "hotspot for criminal activity" that included shootings, robberies, thefts and drug abuse.

Councilman Harris-Dawson, whose district includes South LA, proposed the motion, writing that the area, made famous by Hussle and his Marathon Clothing store, is also home to "many other vibrant local businesses."

"The city should take action to ensure that this site remains a safe place for residents and visitors alike," Harris-Dawson said.

Allowing people and cars into the alley "contributes to the criminal activities," according to a report by the city engineer's office. The report also noted that the alley is not needed for vehicle or pedestrian access to nearby properties and that closing it will not impact traffic in the area.

Nearby property owners agreed to the closure, which, according to the city, will cost $5,000.