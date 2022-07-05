Construction to begin on pedestrian path through South LA

A groundbreaking will be held Wednesday for a project that will create a scenic bike and pedestrian pathway stretching from Inglewood through South Los Angeles.

The Rail to Rail Active Transportation Project will stretch 5.5 miles and connect a pair of light rail lines and a rapid transit bus corridor on the 110 Freeway.

The pathway will span from the Metro A (Blue) Line station at Slauson Avenue to the future Fairview Heights station on the Metro K (Crenshaw/LAX) rail line on Florence Avenue in Inglewood.

The path will also connect with the Metro Silver Line rapid bus station at the 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue.

The plan includes landscaping that will feature "several thousand" shrubs, hundreds of trees, lights, security cameras and benches along the walking and bike paths.

The $140 million project is expected to be completed in 2024.