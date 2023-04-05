Connecticut man charged for murder in West Hills Trader Joe's parking lot

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged a Connecticut man connected to a deadly shooting in a West Hills Trader Joe's parking lot.

"This brazen act of violence occurred in the middle of a Saturday afternoon. Innocent shoppers could easily have been hurt or killed." District Attorney George Gascón said. "This shocking level of disregard for the safety and well-being of our community will not be tolerated."

Mark Elton Connole was charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire in the supermarket's parking lot on April 1. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting stemmed from an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

One victim was found dead in the parking lot while three others were rushed to the hospital. One of whom was in critical condition and another was in a serious condition, according to police.

Connole and accomplice Amy Waters drove away from the Trader Joe's shortly after he began shooting. The two led officers on a brief pursuit where they crashed into another driver, who was not seriously injured.

The pursuit came to an end near Canoga Boulevard and Saticoy Street. The two were arrested without further incident.

In addition to Connole's felony counts, the District Attorney's Office charged Waters with one count of accessory after the fact, possession for sale of a controlled substance and fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly.

The pair's arrangement was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.