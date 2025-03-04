CONCACAF clears LAFC's Sergi Palencia of discriminatory language charge by Rapids' Chidozie Awaziem

Los Angeles FC defender Sergi Palencia has been cleared of any discriminatory actions by CONCACAF's disciplinary committee following an argument he had with Colorado Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem on the field last month.

Palencia and Awaziem were involved in the dispute Feb. 25 in the second leg of their clubs' Round 1 matchup in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Afterward, Colorado coach Chris Armas said Awaziem was shaken after he claimed to have been called a derogatory term. The match briefly came to a standstill at the start of extra time in the second half following the argument.

Awaziem, a Nigerian national team member who made his Major League Soccer debut last season with Cincinnati, also made the claim on social media after the match, saying he believed he "was subjected to abusive language on the field." The Rapids issued a statement supporting Awaziem and decrying discriminatory language.

But CONCACAF's investigation found no evidence to support the claim against Palencia, a Spanish veteran in his third season with LAFC.

The disciplinary committee said it conducted "a thorough review of the match officials' reports, available match footage and audios, and the respective positions of both clubs."

"While the evidence confirms that the interaction between Palencia and Colorado Rapids player Chidozie Awaziem involved inappropriate language, it is clear to the Committee that the word reported by the Colorado Rapids in its official position to CONCACAF was not used," the disciplinary committee said in a statement announcing the findings of its investigation. "CONCACAF will continue to urge teams, players and fans to participate in our sport positively and with respect for the opposition. There is no room for discrimination in our game."

LAFC beat Colorado 1-0 in the second-leg match and advanced to host the Columbus Crew on Tuesday night in the opening leg of their round-of-16 matchup.