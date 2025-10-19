Investigation underway in Compton after woman fatally shoots man "causing disturbance" inside store, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Compton after a woman shot and killed a man inside of a store on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of E. Alondra Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, said a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found one person suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The victim, who was only described as a man, was declared dead at the scene, the release said.

Investigators told CBS LA that the woman shot the man because he was causing a disturbance.

As their investigation continued, deputies asked anyone with further details to contact their homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.