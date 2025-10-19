Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway in Compton after woman fatally shoots man "causing disturbance" inside store, deputies say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

An investigation is underway in Compton after a woman shot and killed a man inside of a store on Sunday afternoon. 

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of E. Alondra Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, said a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, they found one person suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The victim, who was only described as a man, was declared dead at the scene, the release said. 

Investigators told CBS LA that the woman shot the man because he was causing a disturbance. 

As their investigation continued, deputies asked anyone with further details to contact their homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue