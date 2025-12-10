Mayor of Compton calls for city leader's resignation alleging "ongoing divisive dialogue"

Compton Mayor Emma Sharif has called for the resignation of the city's Public Safety Commission chairman, citing "ongoing divisive dialogue" and "negative impact" witnessed at an incident last Friday involving a community activist.

In a statement, Sharif said she was formally requesting the removal of Bishop Guillory from the commission. She said his behavior was not something she could support.

"As leaders, we have a responsibility to keep our residents safe, to unify our community, and not to divide it," Sharif said. "We must also hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism."

Guillory said he told Sharif he'd think about her request for resignation and would make a decision in 24 hours. He told CBS LA he had been meeting with members of his commission and would make a public announcement on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Sharif was referencing an incident between Guillory and community activist Najee Ali at a news conference. According to Guillory, he claims he was speaking when Ali interrupted him, pushed him and struck him.

Guillory alleges that he was defending himself against Ali and Sharif failed to address the "violence" committed against him during the incident.

In a video provided by Ali, it appears that Guillory stuck his finger in his face, as the two exchanged words. Ali claimed that Guillory intentionally poked him in the eye and wants Sharif to take immediate action to remove him from his position on the commission.

Community members, including Ali, have criticized Guillory for his comments regarding illegal immigration and calling for enforcement in the city.

Guillory said he has contacted White House border czar Tom Homan about immigration enforcement in his city, which he added is his right and denies allegations of "divisive dialogue." He said he is dedicated to protecting the residents who live and work in Compton and illegal immigration is a public safety issue that needs to be addressed.