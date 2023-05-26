Compton lottery winner misreads her winnings by several 000's

A Compton woman who recently won big in the California Lottery, misread her winnings for $2,000, when she actually had a $2 million winning ticket.

Ruby Evans bought her usual Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket from a donut shop and when it came out to be a winner, she took it back inside and asked for a claim form.

The donut shop owner scanned the ticket and broke the good news to Evans, there were three extra zeros that she missed.

"I'll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It's given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters," Evans told the California Lottery. "I'm having fun."

And this isn't the first time Evans has won, she seems to have a good relationship with luck. Back in 2013, she won $100,000 playing a different Scratchers game.

Evans said she's happy for Sweet Time Donuts to get the $10,000 bonus for selling her the $2 million ticket, and she plans to keep playing Crossword Scratchers.