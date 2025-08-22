Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies investigate the shooting death of a woman in Compton

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Sheriff’s investigate deadly shooting of woman in Compton
Sheriff’s investigate deadly shooting of woman in Compton 01:17

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left a woman dead. 

Sheriff's deputies responded around 2:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of North Kalsman Avenue, which is parallel to a small wash. 

Deputies discovered a wounded woman in the street, and she was rushed to a hospital. The woman later died at the hospital.

Her identity is currently unknown, and no suspect information is available. 

compton-shooting-death.jpg
Sheriff's deputies responded around 2:45 a.m. Friday to the 2100 block of North Kalsman Avenue.  KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue