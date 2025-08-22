Deputies investigate the shooting death of a woman in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left a woman dead.

Sheriff's deputies responded around 2:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of North Kalsman Avenue, which is parallel to a small wash.

Deputies discovered a wounded woman in the street, and she was rushed to a hospital. The woman later died at the hospital.

Her identity is currently unknown, and no suspect information is available.

